With demand outstripping the supply for COVID-19 vaccinations, and to prevent misinformation that could complicate a mass vaccination event taking place tomorrow at the West Plains Civic Center, local health care officials are reminding everyone there is protocol to be followed, asking for patience and providing informational resources.
Due to limited numbers of vaccines, and to adhere to state guidelines that prioritize vaccine recipients, vaccinations will be given only to those individuals who have signed up to receive a vaccine.
Vaccinations will be given according to priority, based on factors including employment within the healthcare industry and long-term care facilities; participation in senior centers or residential and community services for older Missourians; age; and risk factors such as chronic health conditions.
Those meeting the criteria and who have signed up through the Ozarks Healthcare website have begun receiving an automated call originating from the Cameron Berkshire company in Maine giving instructions regarding appointment times.
Potential vaccine recipients are reminded to answer the call or allow it to go to voicemail in order to receive instructions regarding appointed times. Vaccinations will be given during a designated time frame based on the patient's last name, beginning at 7 a.m.
A consent form must be filled out and will be provided, or may be downloaded and printed out on the Ozarks Healthcare website at ozarkshealthcare.com by clicking the link in the banner at the top of the home page. Those interested in receiving the vaccine who haven't signed up yet may also do so using the same link.
Anyone who received an automated call and who has questions may contact the Ozarks Healthcare COVID hotline at 505-7120.
"Ozarks Healthcare has a list of approximately 4,000 individuals who have signed up through our online form to receive the vaccine. We are working through this list and will be contacting eligible individuals to let them know when they may receive the vaccine,” wrote hospital officials on the Ozarks Healthcare Facebook page.
“Ozarks Healthcare has a limited supply of vaccines and is not administering vaccines to the general public at this time,” they reminded. “No vaccines are being administered through our Emergency Department.”
Several posts circulated social media Wednesday and Thursday instructing people to go to the Emergency Department to find out where to get a shot, but Ozarks Healthcare officials said that was incorrect information, and that vaccinations given on those days were primarily second doses for those who had already received their first. Others getting a shot, they added, fit the criteria set forth by the state.
“We know many are confused about which population phases and tiers are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the state of Missouri, the statement continued. “The following definitions indicate individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tier 1, and Phase 1B - Tier 2, which are the phases currently activated by the state of Missouri.
Information and vaccine availability varies on a daily basis, so we hope this information helps provide more clarity about state guidelines that are in place at this time. Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate this process."
The Howell County Health Department will provide workers to assist vaccine recipients with filling out paperwork, as well as nurses to help administer vaccines, said Health Educator Dawn Hicks. She added the efforts are being made to help the process go as smoothly as possible for all involved.
Hicks also emphasized that only those previously registered will be vaccinated, according to priority status. Anyone showing up who has not been contacted may be needlessly making the process take longer for those who are following instructions, she warned.
National Guard members will be on hand to help with logistics and Health Department Administrator Chris Gilliam will act as an incident commander, Hicks said.
The health department itself received 100 vaccines that were given this week, she added, and she reassured the public there will be more events as vaccines become available.
“We started putting this together at the beginning of this week and we plan on having more events like this in the future as more vaccine becomes available,” Hicks said. “It’s our hope that’s we’ll be able to work out the kinks.”
The West Plains R-7 School District issued an advisory to district parents Thursday afternoon due to the potential of heavy traffic in the area around the civic center today, due to the vaccination event.
On Wednesday, Ozarks Healthcare notified the West Plains R-7 School District that district staff 65 and older, or those who met the high risk criteria for COVID-19, could come receive the vaccination at the hospital.
“The rumor mill got out of hand, and we had people show up who weren’t initially invited to receive the vaccine,” Melody Hubbell, director of marketing and public relations with the medical system. She added that those who did show up, but who met the state-defined qualifications to receive the vaccine were still able to get it. “We didn’t turn away anyone who was eligible under the state’s plan.”
She said it’s important to sign up for the vaccine on Ozark Healthcare’s website at www.ozarkshealthcare.com/vaccine-sign-up/ to help with the planning of future distributions.
