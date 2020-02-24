Preschool and kindergarten screenings for the 2019-2020 school year will be held by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 at Glenwood School, 10286 Highway 17.
Parents and guardians must bring a birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency in the Glenwood School District. Call 256-4849 and ask for Stephanie or Mariah for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Glenwood’s preschool program is open to any child living in the district who turns 4 before Aug. 1.
To enter kindergarten, children living in the district must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.
Students will have an opportunity to meet teachers and take a tour of the school. Students who are currently enrolled in preschool at Glenwood are not required to attend the kindergarten screening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.