Beverly Brenton

Beverly Jean Brenton, age 87, of Russellville, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Russellville. She was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Montgomery, Ala., to William Allen and Margaret Elizabeth Sears Stryker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William M. Brenton.
Survivors include her children Kenneth Brenton of West Plains, Mo., Rebecca Martin of Russellville, Melissa Norton of Harrison and Barbara Emmons of Loveland, Colo.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister Martha Jane Stryker of Neenah, Wisc..
A private memorial service for the family will be planned at a later date in West Plains, Mo. Arrangements are by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Brookdale Assisted Living of Russellville and Kindred Hospice of Russellville with a special thanks to Kattie and Corey.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 3801 W. Main St., Suite A, Russellville, AR 72801.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
