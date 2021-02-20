Funeral services for Dennis Eugene Simpson, 61, West Plains, Mo., were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Simpson passed away at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare.
He was born June 16, 1959, at Harrisonville, Mo., to James Edward Simpson and Dorothy Mae Smallwood Simpson. On Aug. 8, 1980, he was married in West Plains, Mo., to Gina Davis.
Mr. Simpson was the owner of Dennis Simpson Backhoe Service. Dennis loved to talk, he never met a stranger and was the most honest and fair person there was. He strived to be and was the best backhoe operator in town. He was a very loving son, husband, father, PaPaw and brother. He was everybody’s PawPaw. Dennis loved his wife dearly and cared for all of her needs; the five little pains in his butt were his world. He was especially proud of his sons as well as his two daughters-in-law.
He is survived by his wife Gina Simpson; two sons Bradley Simpson and wife Kasey, and Travis Simpson and wife Kari, all of West Plains; five grandchildren Addison, Austin, Anna, Gage and Axel; his mother Dorothy Simpson, West Plains; two brother, Jimmy Simpson, Gamaliel, Ark., and Joe Simpson, Pomona, Mo.; two sisters Brenda Brotherton and husband Doug, Pomona, Mo., and Cathy Klein, West Plains; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and everyone that considered him their PawPaw Dennis.
His father, one sister Karen Coursey, great-niece Alison Barnes, mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Bonnie Davis, three brothers-in-law and special friend George Skaggs preceded him in death.
Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
