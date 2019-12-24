Bobbie Ray Woodring was born June 19, 1934, in Bardley, Missouri, the son of Raymond Lee and Jewell Viola (Rackley) Woodring. They moved to Sullivan, Missouri where Bob went to school until his senior year, at which time they moved to Willow Springs, where he met the love of his life.
Bob married Ella Louise Frazee, on January 22, 1953 in Willow Springs, Missouri. He worked initially as a milk truck driver for Don Brower, but soon after, he was hired as a rodman on a survey crew for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He stayed with the Highway Department, working his way up to Senior Highway Designer, retiring after over 39 years of service.
He served on the Willow Springs School Board for approximately 15 years. He also volunteered as a Red Cross volunteer, organizing the blood drives for several years. This time of the year was no different, as he served as a Salvation Army bell ringer, and recruited volunteers to do the same.
But as a family, the thing we will remember most about him as a husband, dad, and PaPa, was his love for family and his love for God. Nothing made him happier than traveling around to kids and grandkids at their different events and supporting them in whatever they did. His love was even stronger than hometown ties, wearing Zizzer attire while supporting his granddaughters.
Bob and Louise both gave their lives to Jesus in 1963 within a week of each other, living a faithful Christian life together and demonstrating their love for Jesus in so many ways, while raising their four children to love the Lord. They were married for almost 67 years. Bob understood that being a Christian meant loving and serving others and he did that faithfully until the end.
He was a man of few words, but over the last few months, knowing his life was coming to an end, he made sure that everyone around him knew that he loved them and that he loved Jesus. The latter being the most important thing Bob accomplished in his life.
He is survived by his wife Louise of the home, son Mike Woodring of Willow Springs, daughter Vickie Cooley and husband Scott, of Willow Springs, another son Tim Woodring and wife Kelli of Webb City, MO and daughter Missy and husband Jonathan Bergman of West Plains, MO; grandchildren, Jeremiah Woodring (Lizzie), Kiley Pierce (Andrew), Tyler Cooley (Lisa), Shelby Kerr (Derek), Jordan Woodring, Cameron Woodring (Chelsea), Weston Woodring, Brittany Bergman, Ian Bergman (Kayla), Kenzie Bergman, and Kennedy Bergman; great-grandkids, Norah and Finn Woodring, Jude Pierce and Hayes Kerr; brother, Jack Woodring of Willow Springs, and sister Lillie Roderick of St. Louis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Carl Woodring and a daughter-in-law, Becky Woodring.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at First Christian Church, Willow Springs with Pastor Jeremiah Woodring officiating under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs. Interment was in Willow Springs City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Springs Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
