The Mtn. View Police Department will host a benefit on Oct. 19 for one of its officers, Brigg Pierson, wounded in the line of fire Aug. 16 while working as a Carter County deputy. The man charged in Pierson’s shooting remains in jail on a cash-only bond set at $1 million.
Bidding in a silent auction will begin at 1 p.m. in the Mtn. View Elementary School, 314 Elm St.
Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a live auction at 6:30 p.m. that will include a pie and dessert auction.
The event is intended to aid Pierson, his wife and two children with medical expenses and lost income as he recovers from multiple gunshot wounds suffered on the morning of Aug. 16.
That morning, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve process papers including an order to remove James Cummings, 31, Van Buren, from the premises of a rural residence in Carter County, according to a probable cause statement by Carter County Deputy Justin Eudaley.
Eudaley reported that after Pierson asked the suspect several times to come to the door and informed him of the removal order, Cummings allegedly refused to comply. Pierson then reportedly warned Cummings he would kick down the door to remove Cummings from the property.
When the suspect did not answer, Pierson kicked down the door and at that time Cummings allegedly fired multiple times from inside, wounding Pierson, according to the statement.
Eudaley reported Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb McCoy suffered minor wounds, and two other law enforcement officers, a corporal with the patrol and another deputy, were also standing by the door with Eudaley. All three were reportedly unhurt.
Pierson was flown to a St. Louis area hospital where he was stabilized and is now recovering.
The trooper, who was wearing a bullet resistant vest, was taken to a hospital in Poplar Bluff with non-life-threatening injuries and released that afternoon, according to Sgt. Jeff Kinder, public information officer for the patrol’s Troop G. He added the bullet did not penetrate the trooper’s vest.
Cummings surrendered to a patrol SWAT team at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff, patrol reported.
During a bond hearing held Tuesday, a $1 million cash-only bond was set for Cummings by Carter County Judge Steven F. Lynxwiler. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Cummings is also set to appear before Judge Lynxwiler at 9 a.m. that day for a plea/trial setting on two misdemeanor charges: unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along a highway or into an outbuilding, and second or subsequent offense of peace disturbance.
The charges stem from a June 23 incident when Cummings allegedly fired randomly at his neighbor’s house, according to court documents. The neighbor reported bullets whizzing overhead and hitting trees on his property, according to Deputy Curtis Robinett.
The neighbor reportedly told the deputy that he had purchased the property on which Cummings resided in an effort to remove Cummings from the property.
The deputy reported that he tried to contact Cummings and was unsuccessful, but noted the “very close proximity” of the house to the highway and other residences in all directions. Robinett also noted an old refrigerator on the property with hundreds of bullet holes and no proper backstop for projectiles.
The Mtn. View Police department is accepting donations for the live and silent auctions. All proceeds from raised during the fundraiser benefit will go to the Pierson family.
Donations may be dropped off at the police department, 233 Second St. in Mtn. View. For more information about the event, call the department, 417-934-2525.
