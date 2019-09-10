State Fire Marshal Tim Bean, of West Plains, shares a high five with a young supporter and “firefighter in training” Saturday at the Springfield Area Memorial 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event, in its seventh year, was held at Missouri State University Plaster Stadium, where firefighters and their teams climbed 110 flights of stairs, representing the stairs of the World Trade Center. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation which benefits from the funds raised, the Springfield campaign raised $36,687 this year, meeting its goal. The foundation provides assistance to surviving families and coworkers of the 343 New York City firefighters who died in rescue efforts after the Sept. 11 attacks.