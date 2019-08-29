Kathryn VonAllmen

A memorial service for Kathryn Elaine VonAllmen, 23, Poplar Bluff, Mo., formerly of West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Kathryn passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 27, 1995, at West Plains, Mo. Katty graduated from West Plains High School in the top 10% of her class; she participated in the A+ program, Beta Club, was a cheerleader and played basketball and soccer. She loved the river and spending time with her family, who adored her. She was a free spirit and a wonderful soul. Kathryn was a member of First Baptist Church, West Plains.
She is survived by her parents, Melissa VonAllmen Grendell and Zachary Grendell, Kaenan Bash and Kristi Bash; two brothers, Braydn Bash and Jarad McCormack; one sister, Brittney McCormack; grandparents, Kaye Jean Bash (her Meme), Donnie and Anita Grendell and Bonnie and Joey McGee; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl VonAllmen, Teressa Hawkins, Keith Bash and her great-grandparents, Wayne and Betty VonAllmen, Joan Hawkins and Jame Maxey.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pedal The Cause for cancer research and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
