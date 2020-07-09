Texas County Memorial Hospital will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, in which the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will collect blood donations in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on the TCMH campus.
All participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance and social distancing measures will be in place throughout the duration of the event.
According to hospital officials, CBCO is experiencing critical blood shortages of all types, including blood type O negative, known as the “universal blood type” because it can be transfused into recipients of all blood types.
TCMH receives 100% of its blood supply from CBCO. All blood collected by CBCO stays in the area to be utilized by Ozarks communities, neighbors and families.
About 40 area hospitals are served by the CBCO, and 250 units of blood are needed each day. TCMH uses about 500 units of blood each year, said officials.
Eligible donors can be anyone 16 years old or older who weighs at least 110 pounds and has not given blood in the last 56 days.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call 417-227-5006 or register online at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
For more information about the blood drive contact Connie Brooks, education director at TCMH, 417-967-1340 or toll-free at 866-967-3311. For questions regarding donor eligibility contact CBCO at 800-280-5337.
