Dewayne Cork

Funeral services for Dewayne Edward Cork, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m.Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Cork passed away at 5:27 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 16, 1936, at Princeton, Ill., to Claude Cork and Orpha Wells Cork. Mr. Cork was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy. On July 10, 1990, he was married at Paducah, Ky., to Maxine McCoy. Before his retirement, Mr. Cork worked for the United States Postal Service in Princeton, Ill. He enjoyed gardening and yardwork. Mr. Cork was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Cork, of the family home; three children Dale Cork, Buda, Ill., Rebecca Cork, Princeton, Ill., and Debra Peters, Paisley, Fla.; two stepchildren Michael Woodruff and wife Charmine, Aurora, Ill., and Steve Woodruff, West Plains, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter-in-law, Maria Woodruff, West Plains, Mo.; two sisters Alice Depa, state of Florida, and Glenna Morse, Princeton, Ill.
His parents, one son Brian Cork, one sister and two brothers preceded him in death.
Mr. Cork will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the South Fork Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to South Fork Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
