From 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11, Santa will make his way to Ozarka College’s campus in Melbourne, Ark., then from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12, he’ll drop by the college’s Carpenter Technical Center in Ash Flat, Ark., for this year’s Holiday Drive-Thru Christmas Dash.
Attendees can drive through the parking lot at both locations and will have an opportunity to drop a letter to Santa in the special North Pole mailbox at both sites, and receive a gift while supplies last.
The event is free to attend and will take place rain or shine. However, it will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.
For more information, please contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College director of development, at 870.368.2059 or email sdavidson@ozarka.edu.
