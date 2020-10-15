In an effort to keep the community safe, Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) is holding flu shot clinics at their OMC Family Medicine Clinics.
The events have been rescheduled to take place next week; they were originally set to take place this week.
Flu shots will be available with no appointment necessary during designated times and are covered by most health insurance plans with no copay. They will also be available for $30 for those without insurance. OMC pharmacists will also offer additional immunizations such as pneumonia, shingles and tetanus covered under most insurance plans.
“Preventing the flu is important each year. But it’s even more critical now when so many of our healthcare resources are being utilized to treat patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. William A. McGee, chief medical officer and board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon. “By minimizing your chances of contracting the flu and needing to seek medical attention for it, you are doing your part to conserve these resources.”
Vaccines offered include influenza (flu), recommended for all ages every year during flu season, including pregnant women during any trimester; pneumococcal (pneumonia), recommended for all adults 65 years or older; shingles, recommended for adults 50 and older, including adults who have had shingles or got the previous shingles vaccine (Zostavax); and tetanus and whooping cough, recommended for all babies, children, preteens and adults.
CLINIC SCHEDULE
- Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., OMC Winona, 9104 Highway 19.
- Monday, 3 to 6 p.m., OMC Mtn. View, 220 N. Elm St.
- Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m., OMC Mtn. Grove, 500 E. 19th St.
- Wednesday, 1 to 4 p.m., OMC Gainesville, 37 Medical Drive.
- Oct. 22, 1 to 4 p.m., OMC Thayer, 1375 Nettleton Ave.
- Oct. 23, 1 to 4 p.m., OMC Alton, 100 Medical Drive.
“Keeping the communities we serve safe and healthy is always a priority, but it is particularly important during this vulnerable time,” says Katie Mahan, pharmacist and OMC Pharmacy director. “By providing this convenient healthcare service, we are focused on what our patients want and need.”
