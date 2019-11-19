Officials with the Missouri State University-West Plains Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree program are seeking comments from the public regarding the program in preparation for a five-year visit by the Missouri State Board of Nursing (MSBN).
The visit is scheduled for Tuesday. Its purpose is for renewal of the program’s state approval, as well as to assess for resources regarding the upcoming expansion of the program, officials said.
Written and signed third-party comments will be accepted by the MSBN until five days before the visit, which is Friday. Third party comments are shared with the evaluation team but not with program officials.
Direct any comments to:
Ingeborg D. Schultz, RN, MSN, CNE
Education Administrator
Missouri State Board of Nursing
3605 Missouri Blvd.
P.O. Box 656
Jefferson City, MO 65102
