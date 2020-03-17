Officials with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) have announced the organization is accepting donations to be used for a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
The funds will be distributed through a grant process to nonprofits affected by increased demand for services due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
CFO officials noted some nonprofits address community needs including food insecurity, childcare, transportation and mental and physical health, often supporting the most vulnerable members of the community. The organization will seed the fund with $10,000.
Donations may be made online at cfozarks.org/donate. Checks noted for the fund may be sent to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO, 65801, and include “COVID-19 Fund” in the memo line. All gifts are tax deductible to the extent allowed by the IRS.
As needs are identified, CFO, using processes and methods already in place, will develop a grant distribution process for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities. Grants will not be made directly to individuals, per IRS regulations.
Updates on funding and grant opportunities will be posted online at cfozarks.org/covid19.
“The CFO has been active in disaster philanthropy for 17 years now, since the Stockton tornado in 2003 caused extensive physical and economic damage from which that community recovered very well,” CFO President Brian Fogle said.
“Unfortunately, we are all too familiar with seeing the effects of the immediate disaster evolve into longer-term needs that the nonprofit sector supports in invaluable ways,” he continued. “If previous experience holds true, the same nonprofits asked to step up may be further challenged with fundraising event cancellations, staffing issues and other factors related to this national emergency.”
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and some 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.