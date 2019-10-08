During the month of October, the West Plains Model Railroad club will have a display in the Harper Building at the Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds in West Plains.
The show is free and open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The club has members from the ages of 8 to 80 and is open to anyone who has an interest in trains and model railroading.
For the exhibit, each member of the club has build a 2-foot by 4-foot model train module that connects to each the other members’ modules to make a railroad show. Each module is built with its own theme and vary from cities, farms, medieval festivals, golf courses and camping, fishing and boating lodges and mountains with forests.
The buildings, hills, rocks, streams and trees are all handmade and hand-painted and promoters describe the artwork as “amazing.”
While the display is free to attend, donations are welcome.
