On Saturday, Glenwood School Superintendent Wayne Stewart announced that, due to several school employees testing positive for COVID-19 and others having to remain in quarantine for 14 days, the district is beginning the school year with virtual instruction.
“We simply did not have enough healthy employees,” Stewart said in a statement issued Monday, following the announcement. “We are aware students learn best with face-to-face instruction in classrooms, however, sometimes, especially during times like these, that simply is not wise.”
Stewart added that most of those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and will continue to provide virtual instruction from home.
He said that those who tested positive are not allowed in the building due to rules set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Howell County Health Department, in addition to the school district’s own rules.
“We are aware that is a great inconvenience for parents to find out at the last moment that plans have changed and, therefore, they have to make alternative arrangements,” Stewart said. “We’re parents too. We understand. However, our primary obligation is to keep students and employees healthy.”
He continued. “We ask your cooperation, patience and assistance in this process.”
Stewart added that the Coronavirus Assistance Relief and Economic Security Act has allowed the school to purchase 60 more Chromebook laptop computers to assist students with remote learning, and to procure laser temperature-checking technology to alert school officials to anyone entering the building with a fever.
According to Stewart, it is hoped that the cases will run their course by Labor Day so students can return to in-class instruction by Sept. 8.
On Friday, the Greater West Plains Area Boys & Girls Club announced it is delaying opening its West Plains location until Sept. 8, also due to staff exposure to the coronavirus. Just two days prior, on Wednesday, Licking R-8 Schools in Texas County announced the start of the school year has been postponed to Sept. 8, in response to teacher quarantine.
For more information about Glenwood's return to schooling, call 256-4849 or visit www.glenwood.k12.mo.us.
