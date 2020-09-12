The Howell County Health Department reported 12 new cases of coronavirus infection Friday morning, bringing the county's total to date to 423, of which 105 are active.
Health officials report six patients are in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
In numbers tabulated at 7 p.m. Thursday, the health department reported 4,683 tests have been conducted in the county; that is an overall positivity rate of 9.03% since testing began. That is a seven-day increase of 1.4%.
Since Sept. 3, a total of 333 tests have been conducted and 91 positive results returned, for a seven-day positivity rate of 27.32%.
Of the 12 newest cases, a third are considered community spread by health officials, while the rest are linked to known cases. West Plains accounts for 10 of the cases, and the other two are in Willow Springs, officials reported.
Positive cases and significant exposures have been notified and instructed to isolate or quarantine, they added.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 99,160.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Greene, Jefferson.
1,000-2,499: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Camden, Christian, Dunklin, Johnson, Lincoln, Marion, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Saline, Scott.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Henry, Howard, Howell, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Livingston, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wright.
50-99: Bates, Caldwell, Cedar, Clark, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Harrison, Hickory, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby.
25-49: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Dade, Iron, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, St. Clair.
10-24: Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 1,701.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 68,987.
7,500-10,000: Pulaski, Washington.
5,000-7,499: Benton.
2,500-4,999: Sebastian.
1,000-2,499: Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
500-999: Carroll, Chicot, Greene, Independence, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Poinsett, Union, White.
100-499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Randolph, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Fulton, Lafayette, Marion, Perry, Scott.
25-49: Calhoun, Woodruff.
Deaths: 985.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
