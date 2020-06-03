Christina M. Fretwell, 45, of Alton, died at 3:30 p.m. Friday of injuries suffered May 16 in a car crash.
She was pronounced dead by Dr. Tessa Woods at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
The crash occurred on on U.S. 160, 10 miles east of Alton in Oregon County. Fretwell was the driver, with four girls as passengers in the vehicle.
Tpr. T. D. Pond reported Fretwell was eastbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala that traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Two 14-year-old girls, a 12-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl were passengers in Fretwell’s vehicle, according to the report.
The report shows none of the occupants wore seat belts. Serious injuries were reported for Fretwell and moderate injuries were reported for each of the girls.
Fretwell, one of the 14-year-old girls and the 12-year-old girl were transported by Oregon County emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
The other 14 year-old girl was taken by a private vehicle to the same hospital.
The 9-year-old girl was taken by a private vehicle to an unknown medical facility. No condition reports are available.
The death marks the ninth traffic fatality for 2020 in the nine-county Troop G area compared to eight during the same time frame last year.
