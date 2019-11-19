Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds everyone to expect an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday.
More vehicles on the road will mean changes to normal traffic routes, making courteous and attentive driving that much more important, said Olson. Driving with the highest degree of care is everyone’s responsibility, and following all traffic laws is imperative, he noted.
“Every driver needs to pay attention while driving,” said Olson. “Driving is a full-time job. Please turn off your cell phone, drive sober and remember to buckle up. We want everyone to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday.”
The counting period for the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday weekend is from 6 p.m. Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m., Dec. 1. Troopers will participate in Operation C.A.R.E., enforcing all traffic laws, and will be available to assist the public.
Over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, 13 people were killed and another 498 people were injured in 1,640 traffic crashes.
Whether on the road visiting family and friends or out shopping for a good deal, drivers are encouraged make sure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling. They are also urged to be well rested before the trip begins. Remember, said Olson: There is never a reason to speed, drive aggressively or drive impaired.
If temperatures are mild, boating or fishing might become part of a family’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend plans. If so, remember there is less daylight, which makes vessel navigation lights essential. Boaters should check their lights and have extra bulbs on board before heading out.
This time of year, said Olson, the water is becoming colder and hypothermia is a concern. The body loses heat 25 times faster in water than in the air of the same temperature. If a boater takes an unexpected plunge in cold water, it’s important to get out of the water and into dry clothes as soon as possible, he said.
Most boaters wear more clothing this time of year, so the proper wearing of life jackets and using caution to avoid falling overboard is even more important. Have a plan as to how to exit the water if one inadvertently falls overboard, such as an exterior swim ladder to allow reentry to the vessel.
Watercraft operators should consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment and courtesy to ensure the safety of all, said Olson, and life jackets should be worn by all.
The public is encouraged to call the patrol’s Emergency Report Line, 800-525-5555 or *55 on cell phones, if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These phone numbers are operational for both highway and water emergencies.
If a celebration includes alcohol, designate someone else to drive the boat or car.
