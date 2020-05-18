Melba Louise Rothermich

Melba Rothermich was born the daughter of Nora (Gordon) Story and Jess Story on June 25, 1942, in Houston, Mo. She departed this life on May 16, 2020, at her home after a two-year battle with cancer at age 77.
Melba was united in marriage to Tom J. Rothermich on Feb. 20, 1960, and to this union four children were born.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tom of the home in Willow Springs, Mo.; daughter Cindy Boyce and husband Rick of Nixa, Mo., son Tom D. Rothermich and wife Nancy, daughter Sandra Rothermich, and son Rick Rothermich and wife Tawnya all from Pomona, Mo.; six grandchildren Tom C. Rothermich and wife Jennie, Andrew Boyce and wife Abbi, Jennifer Obremski and husband Scott, Ryan Rothermich and wife Heather, Alicen Haugsted and husband Blake, and Kianna Rothermich; and nine great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Melba was preceded in death by seven sisters and four brothers whom she was very close to. Melba was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a true Christian and a member of Lost Camp Baptist Church in Pomona, Mo. She always kept busy with her church by decorating for the many events and cooking for the church socials. Her hobbies included flea marketing, going to thrift stores, and yard saling and truly loved time spent with her family. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and touring the many beautiful sites over the years. She will be missed and remembered in the hearts of all.
Those wishing to donate in Melba’s memory may do so to Lost Camp Baptist Church, and the donations may be left at the funeral home.
Melba will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Willow Funeral Home LLC for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery in Pomona with Pastor Joel Hinds officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Willow Funeral Home LLC. Online condolences may be left at www.willowspringsfuneralhome.com.
