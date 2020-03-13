A West Plains Elementary School third grader raised $1,264 as part of the American Heart Association’s annual Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser that ended this week.
With help from parents Jennifer and Brett, Kevin Duvall, 9, was able to complete nine folders full of donors. Kevin said he went to “a bunch of shops” in town and received donations through an online campaign set up by his mom.
It was his older sister Miranda, however, who put him over the $1,000 mark by donating $5.
According to Jennifer, Kevin raised the most money at his school and doubled the amount that he raised last year.
“Two years ago he was the top donor and raised over $600,” she said.
As a reward for being the school’s top donor, Kevin gets to be a physical education teacher for a day and he says he’s looking forward to it.
“I’m going to boss around all the fourth graders,” Kevin said, grinning. In addition to being a PE teacher for a day, the youngster will also get a chance to spray a teacher of his choice with silly string or cover his chosen teacher in toilet paper. He hasn’t yet decided which teacher it will be.
To motivate students to raise money for the Kids Heart Challenge, the American Heart Association offers different prize tiers which are set up at ranges between $5 and $1,000. According to Jennifer, since Kevin raised over $1,000, he receives not only the $1,000 tier prize of wireless ear buds, but also the 11 other prizes in the lower tiers, which include a T-shirt, kickball and a jump rope.
Kevin said that he wants to try and beat his record next year and raise even more.
According to the West Plains Elementary landing page on the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge website, the school made it over halfway to its goal of raising $5,500, with about $2,956 collected by the end of the campaign on Friday.
“I’m happy that the people who have heart problems will be able to get treatments,” he said. “My money will help people who need it.”
Kevin says he enjoys playing with Pokémon cards, soccer, reptiles and watching the TV show Paranormal.
