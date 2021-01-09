Willow Springs Senior Center has two activities planned for its patrons this month.
A curbside hot meal pickup will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, 501 Senior Lane in Willow Springs. The menu includes a salmon patty, seasoned potatoes, hush puppies, cole slaw and a cherry dump cake. A suggested donation of $3.50 is requested from patrons 60 and older, and all others are asked to pay $6.
The center will also resume its monthly breakfast fundraiser with an event planned from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 20.
The menu offerings are biscuits and gravy, bacon or sausage, egg casserole, pancakes, cinnamon rolls, orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $5 per plate.
Call 417-469-3892 for more information or to place an order for Thursday’s lunch pickup.
