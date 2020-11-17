Wanda Mattingly 

Graveside services for Wanda Ruth Mattingly, 84, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at South Fork Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mattingly graduated to Heaven on Nov. 12, 2020.
She was born July 4, 1936, in Jack County, Texas, to Calvin Morris and Nanny Cordelia Greer Morris. On Sept. 13, 1952, she was married at Fort Worth, Texas, to Jesse Herbert Mattingly Jr., who preceded her in death on April 22, 2002.
Wanda was a member of Amy Baptist Church. She loved her two sons and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved southern gospel music and ministered with her husband and their boys when they were in high school.
She is survived by two children Jimmy Mattingly and wife Ruby, Moody, Mo., and Herbert Mattingly and wife Debbie, Moody, Mo.; eight grandchildren Angela Littlejohn and husband Jon, Jeremiah Mattingly, Naomi Moss and husband Lance, Jedidiah Mattingly and wife Chare’, Rebekah Wolthuis and husband Alan, Rachel Friend and husband Joshua, Ruth Ann Mattingly, and Jonathan Mattingly and wife Sarah; 27 great-grandchildren; one brother Jerry Morris; three sisters Patsy Clark, Doris Evans and Shirley Ervin; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two brothers C. H. Morris and Virgil Morris, and three sisters Eloise Holder, Jeanita Lewis and Linda Friend preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Fork Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
