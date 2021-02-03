Violet Dodson

Violet June Dodson, 82, entered this life July 18, 1938, in Dora, Mo., to parents Benjamin Harrison and Jean Opal (Murdy) Collins. She departed this life Jan. 30, 2021, at Springfield Villa Care Center, Springfield, Mo.
July 17, 1954, she married Boyd Bertrum Dodson and they raised their three children in the Dora area. She was devoted to her family and their care. She was a wonderful cook who could make a feast out of wild game like squirrel, venison and especially quail.
She may have been small of stature, but she had a big, loving heart. She loved to quilt, knowing that when she made quilts for the family, it would be like wrapping her loving arms around them. She passed on the value of hard work to her children as she worked at factories and as a cook at school.
She enjoyed attending church services as long as her health allowed. She will be remembered as a quiet, gentle lady by her friends and many relatives
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one half-brother and three half-sisters.
She is survived by one son David (Donna) Dodson and two daughters Kathy (Jeff) Thompson and Wanda (William) Strausbaugh. She is also survived by five grandchildren Michael Dodson, Melanie Breeding, Amanda Smith, Wendy Blount and Cody Freeman. Sixteen great-grandchildren Chase, Bryse, Reese, Megan, Quin, Macee, Darren, Tristan, Legend, Tyler, Gracelynn, Kody, Karter, Caydence, Emma and Hailey are left with the memory of her kind nature. A great-great-grandchild will arrive too late to be held and rocked in her arms. She is fondly remembered by one brother Terry (Pete) Collins, and two sisters Fern Trail and Colleen Epley. She will be remembered by many other friends and relatives for many years.
The body will lie in state in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Smith Chapel Cemetery, Brixey, Mo. Services are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be left at www.facebook.com/avafamilyfuneralhome.
