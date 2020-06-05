Lois Huddleston

Graveside services for Lois Ann Huddleston, 71, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Thayer Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Huddleston passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at West Vue Green House Homes.
She was born June 22, 1948, at Thayer, Mo., to Thurman Coats and Louise Grooms Coats. Lois graduated from Thayer High School and had worked at International Shoe Factory and Walmart. She loved her family, especially her grandbabies; she enjoyed cooking and made many wedding cakes. Mrs. Huddleston was a Christian.
She is survived by four children Christy King, Pottersville, Mo., Jennifer Scharnhorst and husband William, West Plains, Heather Grant and husband Chad, Fremont, Mo., and Justin Huddleston and wife Kelsie, West Plains; 11 grandchildren; two brothers Warren Coats, Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Roy Coats, House Springs, Mo.; two sisters Janie Flynn, Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Nora Coats, Thayer, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one son Timothy King and one sister Sue Grooms preceded her in death.
Mrs. Huddleston will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
