With an eye on the weather, Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Collins says the chamber’s annual awards banquet, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, will go on as planned.
“The chamber of commerce is watching the weather closely; however, we anticipate the majority of the weather to be through the area by the time the banquet is set to begin,” she said.
“Safety is always our most important concern in any of our events,” Collins added. “Because the banquet will proceed as planned, there will be no refunds on tickets.”
For more information, call the chamber at 256-4433.
