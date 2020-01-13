All state, county and municipal offices will be closed Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Howell County commissioners will not hold their regular Monday meeting that day and, in West Plains, trash will not be picked up. Trash normally collected Mondays will be picked up Jan. 21 instead.
Driver’s examination stations will be closed statewide, resuming normal operations the following day.
Students in West Plains R-7 and surrounding schools will have a four-day weekend, as school will not be in session Friday, due to teacher in-service, and Monday, due to the holiday. Missouri State University-West Plains offices will also be closed Monday and no classes will be held.
U.S. Postal Service customer service desks will be closed and no mail will be delivered; as always, the lobby will remain open for customers needing to access P.O. boxes and drop mail in the drop boxes.
