TODAY
Through Feb. 28: The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester, will host its annual Fiber & Textile Arts Competition Show. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Feb. 24 (8 a.m.-2:15 p.m.): The 37th annual Southwest Missouri Spring Forage Conference continues in its second day, online with log-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $45 per person. Online registration and details are available at www.springforageconference.com. Call Mary Jo Tannehill, 532-6305 ext. 101, or Reagan Bluel, 466-2148, for a list of watch parties or more information.
THURSDAY
Feb. 25 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, offers a pickup hot lunch of sweet and sour chicken, rice, Asian veggies, a bread stick and a Chinese donut. Suggested donation is $3.50 for patrons older than 60 and $6 for all others. Call 469-3892 to place an order.
Feb. 25 (noon to 1 p.m.): The Small Business Administration will host an live online panel to commemorate Black History Month, featuring Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania, SBA Field Operations Deputy Associate Administrator Victor Parker, JD Clark professional Tisa Clark, Action Facilities Management President and CEO Diana Lewis Jackson, ELOCEN Group Principal/CEO Necole Parker and Appddiction Studio owner Timothy Porter. Register online at sbablackhistorymonth.eventbrite.com.
Feb. 25 (noon to 1 p.m.): The Missouri Chamber of Commerce will host the Missouri DC Fly-in virtually this year, featuring an opportunity for businesses to network with Missouri’s congressional delegation. Register for all three events online at mochamber.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 26 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane, will offer tax prep services by appointment in a rescheduled date originally planned for Feb. 19. Call 469-3892 to make an appointment.
Feb. 26 (1-3 p.m.): Heart of the Ozarks Indivisible, a nonpartisan citizen action group, will host a "Letter to the Editor Writing Workshop" in the community room at the public library, 750 Broadway (enter through the south doors off Trish Knight St.). Masks and social distancing will be required; bring your own refreshments. Session size is limited to 20 participants. Required preregistration may be completed by emailing indivisibleheartoftheozarks@gmail.com or calling Barbary, 855-0505.
SATURDAY
Feb. 27 and March 20 (7-10 a.m.): The American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard will offer breakfast. The meals are typically held on the third Saturday of each month; the Feb. 27 breakfast was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat breakfast and proceeds go to support local veterans.
Feb. 27 (9-11 a.m.): The University of Missouri Extension-Howell County Youth Market Steer Weigh-in originally scheduled for Feb.13 will be held at the Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds. Call 256-2391.
Feb. 27 (10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.): MDC invites all to learn more about vultures in three virtual programs featuring staff from Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield and Shepherd of the Hills in Branson, and Alice, a live captive vulture. Register for any or all of the free programs online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents.
Feb. 27 (11 a.m.): Community Betterment YOUTH will host the Tottingham Memorial 5K with check-in at 10 a.m. at the Justice Center in Houston. Cash prizes will be awarded to first place male and female winners, and gift cards will be awarded to first place winners in each age category. Funds will go toward high school scholarships, the annual community Easter egg hunt, backpacks for foster children and gifts for residents of long-term care facilities. Pick up a registration form at Houston City Hall or In Season Sports and Outdoors, or sign up via Facebook @CommunityBettermentandArtsCouncilOfHouston. For questions, call 260-0043.
Feb. 27 (1-4 p.m.): A seed starter workshop will be offered by MSU-WP, GOCAT, the Ozark Farmers Co-op and “Go Farm Farmer’s Market” in the Lybyer Technology Center on the MSU-WP campus. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/seed-starter-workshop-tickets-136015637433. For more information call 255-7784 or email sheilafbarton@missouristate.edu.
Feb. 27 (5 p.m.): Ozark National Scenic Riverways park rangers will meet hikers at the Alley General Store on the grounds near Alley Spring six miles west of Eminence on Highway 106 for a guided hike to identify owls. The Owl Prowl will reveal facts and folklore about the little-understood nocturnal creatures. The hike is less than a mile, and participants are asked to prepare for chilly weather. Flashlights are encouraged, social distancing will be practiced and all should bring a mask in case physical distance cannot be maintained. Call 573-226-3945, follow @Ozarkriverways on Facebook or visit www.nps.gov/ozar.
NEXT WEEK
March 5 and 6: The If Gathering 2021 will be held at Faith Fellowship Church on Highway 17 in Houston. The international women’s event will be simulcast with over 30 well-known Christian speakers including Jennie Allen, Christine Caine, Francis Chan and Joni Eareckson Tada. To register and see the schedule visit @sheatfaith on Facebook.
