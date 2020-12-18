Loretta Holdt-Guevara was born Feb. 5, 1955, in Caldwell, Idaho. She was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, at her home in Springfield, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gilbert Guevara, father and mother Ulis and Pauline Holdt, infant brother Paul Dean Holdt paternal grandparents George and Sarrah Holdt, maternal grandparents James and Nora Collins and sister-in-law Alice Holdt, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins,and in-laws whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her brothers Bill Holdt of Vancouver, Wash., and Leroy Holdt of Springfield, Mo., and her "sister from another mister," Annette Hutton, née Guevara of Grand Rapids, Mich. Loretta is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she considered to be her surrogate children, as she had no human children of her own and her furbaby Lucy, who was a faithful companion.
Even though her life was cut short by pulmonary hypertension, a devastating illness, Loretta lived a life filled with love, adventure and sweet memories. Not only had she lived in and visited places from coast to coast, but she also spent several years in Europe, having lived in Germany and visited several other countries while there. Loretta loved flowers, the Oregon coast and a good political argument with her eldest brother. She will be missed by so many.
Loretta chose to be cremated and will be laid to rest with her husband as well as on the Oregon coast. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Howell Memorial Cemetery in West Plains, Mo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.