A Winona teen died of injuries suffered in an utility vehicle crash which moderately injured two other teens, also from Winona, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 563, 8 miles east of Winona.
Cpl. J.S. Cunningham with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported the 15-year-old driver and two passengers, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, all girls, were southbound in a 2021 Polaris Ranger UTV that skidded and overturned, throwing all three from the vehicle. None of the girls wore helmets or seat belts, according to the patrol.
The highway patrol does not release the names of people aged 17 years and younger.
Shannon County Coroner Sam Murphy pronounced the driver dead at 9 p.m., at the scene.
The report shows the passengers were taken by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
Cpl. Cunningham was assisted at the scene by Sgt. S.N. Foster.
The girl’s death is the ninth traffic fatality for 2021 in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to four during the same time frame last year.
