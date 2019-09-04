Orval Barks

Funeral services for Orval Lowe Barks, 81, West Plains, Mo., will be 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, with Brother Bill Bales officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
He was born the son of the late Clarence Raymond Barks and Flora Wheat Barks on Feb. 2, 1938, in Howell County, Mo., and died Sept. 3, 2019, in West Plains, Mo. He was united in marriage to Helen Peaker and to this union, four children were born: Michael James Barks, Hubert Ray Barks, Timothy Lynn Barks and Verlin G. Barks. He later married Geneva Skaggs on April 23, 2011 in Winona, Mo.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva Skaggs Barks, of the home, West Plains, Mo.; three children, Michael James Barks, Hubert Ray Barks and wife Cindy, and Timothy Lynn Barks and wife Karen; two stepsons Matt Day and Gene Day and wife Caroline; two stepdaughters, Darlene Horst and husband Phil and Lavada Kester; one daughter-in-law, Mary Bowen; one sister Mildred Warren and husband Verdon; one brother Melvin Barks and wife Mary Ann; 14 grandchildren Lori Barks and husband Chris, Chantell Lambert and husband, Corey, Jason Collins, Chris Barks, Bradley Barks and wife Moria, Cody Willbanks, Jason Willbanks, Dalton Day, Courtney Day, Josh Davis, Joe Norris, Allie Harris, Justin Horst and Michelle Dawn Redmond; 10 great-grandchildren Latisha, Iran, Kylar, Tristyn, McKenzie, Drew, Haley, Cayson, Allie and Liam and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Verlin G. Barks; three brothers Kenneth Barks, Vanis Barks and Trueal Barks; and four sisters, Mary Collins, Ona Owens, Dora Gregory and Lois Barks.
He was an avid truck driver for Marathon Electric for many years. He loved to coon hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in New Liberty Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
