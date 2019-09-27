Lola Jean Magathan passed away on the night of Sept. 8, 2019. She was born Lola Jean Anderson on Dec. 19, 1933, to Leonard and Nell Anderson in Tecumseh, Mo. She was the youngest of six children.
Lola married Otis Thornton of Dora, Mo. in 1951. They had three children Gail Elmore (Richard), Dianna Clifton (Spencer) and Reggie Thornton (Sheri Kasen).
Lola and Otis spent most of their adult years in the San Joaquin Valley of California. Lola worked alongside Otis in running the family vending machine business. Neither afraid of hard work, their business prospered. After Lola and Otis divorced, she married Larry Magathan, and they moved to Larry’s home state of Kansas. Lola loved music and to dance. In fact she met Larry at a singles dance venue.
Sadly Lola’s health failed her and she endured a long battle with dementia. Her family would like to thank the staff and management of Willow Care Nursing Home in Willow Springs, Mo., where she spent the last 15 years of her life.
Lola is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Wilma Duncan, Juanita Shipley, Rita Youngblood, Don Anderson and Fairybell Lynn. She is survived by her children; grandchildren Joy Mallory, Anna Mallory, Jess Clifton, Emily Philp, Jamie Beth Kessler and Matthew Thornton, 10 great-grand-
children, two great-great-grandchildren, Larry Magathan and her stepson Jared Magathan.
Lola was an intelligent and loving mother who will be sorely missed. The family takes solace in the fact she is with her family and that she may experience a “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” as so eloquently sang by the Eagles, one of her favorite bands.
Rest in Peace mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.