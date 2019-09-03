The Lucky Clover Valley 4-H Club will hold its first meeting of the year at 6 p.m. Monday at the Howell County Extension office, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
All families interested in 4-H are invited to attend as well as those families already participating.
The 4-H year begins in October and lasts until August. Last year the Lucky Clover Valley 4-H club had 44 members. The club meets the second Monday of each month at the Howell County Extension office starting at 6 pm.
In addition to monthly meetings, members spend time working on hands-on projects using research based 4-H curriculum taught by volunteers.
During the 2018-19 club year the Lucky Clover Valley 4-H club offered its members sewing, cake decorating, woodworking, ceramics, robotics, clowning, filmmaking and livestock judging. Programs the club offers hinges on volunteers who are willing to give their time for the betterment of the children.
“We are so lucky to have volunteers willing to work with our youth,” stated Lucky Clover Valley 4-H leader Jamie Dixon. “The kids benefit from the knowledge and care these individuals are willing to offer.”
4-H is the nation’s largest and premier youth development program in the nation. The goal of the organization is to help young people develop leadership, citizenship and life skills through a variety of learning experiences and programs.
“4-H is an organization provided through the University of Missouri,” said Howell County Youth Development Specialist Dr. Krista Tate. “All programs and curriculum offered are research based and align with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. We want to provide youth with opportunities to learn new skills in a hands-on way while having fun.”
For more information about 4-H programs in Howell County, contact Tate at 256-2391.
