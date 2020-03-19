Graveside services for Pare Daily “Ace” Baker, Jr., 87, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Baker passed away 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 15, 1932, at Batesville, Ark., to Pare D. Baker, Sr. and Rebecca Mae DePriest Baker. On March 15, 1957, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Mary Jo Smith. Mr. Baker was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy. Before his retirement he was the Assistant Parks and Recreation Director for the City of West Plains. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting and gardening. He never met a stranger. Ace loved his children, grandchildren and the love of his life, Mary Jo.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Baker, of the family home; two children Vicky Deatherage and husband Dr. Ted Deatherage, and Kenny Baker and wife Jackie, all of West Plains; seven grandchildren Samantha, Corey, Jazlynn, Kayla, Tim, Tonya and Alec; four great-grandchildren Makenna, Haily, Mikah and Ellaina Jo; one sister-in-law Sherrel Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and three brothers Homer, Joe and James “Red” Baker preceded him in death.
Mr. Baker will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Saturday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
