Health inspection results for West Plains and Howell County businesses are provided by the Howell County Health Department. Details in the report include inspector comments, based on findings.
Violations are broken into two categories, critical and noncritical.
A critical violation is defined as an issue that could be directly related to making someone sick. A noncritical violation does not have a direct relation to foodborne illness.
Major points assessed in each inspection:
-Potentially hazardous foods need to be held hot at 140 degrees or above -Potentially hazardous foods need to be held cold at 41 degrees or below. -Sanitation can be accomplished using either chlorine-based sanitizer, (with a solution of 50 to 100 parts per million) or quaternary ammonia solutions labeled with a solution of 220 ppm.
JANUARY INSPECTIONS
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1603 Gibson Ave., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed ceiling tiles needed at back door storage area that are missing — instructed to correct by Feb. 1. New name and ownership — Approved for opening.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 108 Main St., Willow Springs. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 4 Observed thermometers not available in several cold storage units for proper temperature monitoring — instructed to correct by Jan. 15; observed prep table at 48 degrees and 3 door cooler at 44 degrees at time of inspection — must maintain cold holding at 41 degrees or lower — instructed to correct by Jan. 15; observed improper thawing of frozen product at room temperature — thaw only in refrigerator or cool running water — corrected onsite; observed paper towels missing/unavailable from dispenser in restrooms — corrected onsite. Will reinspect in March — correct above violations. New ownership — approved for opening.
Dairy Queen, 1665 S. US 63, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed no handwashing signage at front 2 prep hand sinks — instructed to correct by Jan. 30; observed thermometers missing from cold storage units — instructed to correct by Jan. 30.
Family Counseling Center “A New Direction,” 3411 Division Dr., West Plains. No violations observed.
International Farmers Market, 3371 N. US 63, West Plains. No violations observed.
King Garden Buffet, 1805 Bruce Smith Parkway, West Plains. Work Order. Onsite for reinspection from Nov. 27, 2019 — continued violations include: Prep area hand sinks not operational for proper handwashing, must be able to turn on/off hot water from faucet, not at water line — have plumber onsite for correction, must keep sinks operational at all times; observed numerous foods stored uncovered at all times in storage; observed prep employees without hair restraint — must have hat, hair net or visor; observed front hibachi and back vent hoods in need of cleaning; observed deep cleaning needed throughout prep/storage areas. Must correct by Feb. 28 or closure order will be issued.
Mini Mosaic Acre, 9769 CR 8530, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed bulk items not in original packaging not properly labeled — label flour, spices, etc. — corrected onsite.
Pizza Hut, 1211 Porter Wagoner, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed ceiling repair needed at dish/storage area due to leak — instructed to correct by Feb. 15; observed delivery prep area and soda fountain cabinet in need of cleaning due to food debris — instructed to correct by Feb. 15.
Ramey’s Supermarket No. 9, 1211 Porter Wagoner, West Plains. Critical: 1 Observed rotisserie chicken/ribs in hot hold display not properly hot held above 135 degrees or properly time marked for removal/sell-by-date and time. Noncritical: 2 Observed light shields in display coolers throughout missing or broken, in need of replacement — instructed to correct by Feb. 20; observed ice scoop in produce area ice machine on cloth towel — store protected on nonabsorbent surface — corrected onsite. Reinspection set for February.
Ruby Tuesday, 1008 Worley Dr., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed leak at dishwasher and mop sink faucet in need of repair — instructed to correct by Feb. 2.
Snappy Mart 9, 1671 US 63, West Plains. Work Order. Onsite for reinspection from violations observed on Dec. 31, 2019. All violations were to be addressed/corrected by reinspection time. The following violations were continued to be observed: No paper towels at prep area hand sink — dispenser not working; prep area freezers in need of defrosting due to excessive ice accumulation; wall repair ongoing in prep area, must finish repair; several items/areas in need of deep cleaning or removal of unnecessary items — front warmer area must be cleaned organized; prep area refrigerators/freezers cleaned; prep area flooring/walls need cleaned; organizing/removing unnecessary items from three-vat sink area; front coffee prep area in need of deep cleaning and back storage area in need of organization. Compliance with this work order must be completed by Feb. 28 or appropriate legal action will be taken.
Spring Dipper, 675 Missouri Ave., West Plains. No violations observed.
Subway No. 2, 1403 Southern Hills, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed front area soda fountain in need of cleaning — instructed to correct by Feb. 1.
Sugar Lily Bakery & Floral, 210 Jan Howard Expressway, West Plains. reinspection. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed food stored on floor in walk-in freezer — keep foods off floor to prevent possible contamination — corrected onsite.
Taco Alejandros, 1667 S. US. Hwy. 63, West Plains. Approved for opening. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed improper thawing of frozen product — must thaw in refrigeration, or cool running water only — corrected onsite; observed paper towels not properly dispensed at prep area hand sink — instructed to correct by Jan. 30.
Taco Bell, 1345 Southern Hills, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed cabinet area under front soda fountain in need of cleaning — instructed to correct by Feb. 2.
The Little Hut, 201 Trish Knight St., West Plains. No violations observed.
The Neighborhood Tribe, 204 W First St., Mtn. View. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed thermometers missing from cold storage units — must have them for proper temperature monitoring — instructed to correct by Jan. 30. Will reinspect in April.
The Sub Shack, 106 W First Street, Mtn. View. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Previous critical violations corrected. Noncritical: 4 Observed exposed wood in prep areas in need of painting or sealing — *Final Notice* instructed to correct by Feb. 1; observed lights not properly shielded in front and back prep areas — *Final Notice* —instructed to correct by Feb. 1; observed flooring in need of repair in back prep area, must be smooth, easily cleanable — continue work to repair — instructed to correct by Feb. 1; observed leak at three-vat sink drain in need of repair — instructed to correct by Feb. 1. Reinspection set for February.
Three Legged Mule 2, 12015 SR 101, Caulfield. No violations observed. New owners — approved for opening. Will reinspect in April.
Vito’s, 1449 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed improper thawing of frozen product in standing water — must thaw product in refrigeration or cool running water only — corrected onsite.
o view all the City and County restaurant inspections visit www.howellcountyhealthdepartment.com.
