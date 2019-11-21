Agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) are asking for the public’s help in finding the individual that reportedly killed an elk cow Monday morning on National Park Service property near the end of M Highway in Carter County.
No meat or any other parts of the animal were taken, MDC officials said. By the time the animal was found, the meat, which could have been donated, was no longer salvageable.
This is the sixth elk killed by poachers over the last several years, according to the MDC. Randy Doman, MDC Protection Division chief, said each of the investigations is ongoing and emphasized the importance of the public’s cooperation in apprehending and prosecuting those responsible.
“The restoration of elk in Missouri is appreciated by many people, businesses and organizations in the area,” Doman said. “A healthy, growing elk population brings significant economic, recreational and cultural benefits to these communities. The senseless waste of people’s resources should not be tolerated.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident or previous instances of poaching are asked to report it to Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111 or the MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains at 256-7161.
Free-ranging elk were once found throughout Missouri, but had been wiped out by hunters by the mid-1880s. Between 2011 and 2013, 108 elk captured in Kentucky were reintroduced to the Peck Ranch Conservation Area. The herd has grown to about 200 free-ranging animals in parts of Carter, Shannon and Reynolds counties, according to MDC officials.
