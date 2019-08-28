Sandy Melvin

Funeral services for Sandra Jean Melvin, 72, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Melvin passed away at 12:50 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Nov. 21, 1946, at Logansport, Ind., to John Chase and Gilda Nolte Chase. On May 28, 1966, she was married at White Church, Mo., to Edwin Frances “Ed” Melvin, who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2012.
Mrs. Melvin was an X-ray technician at Ozarks Medical Center. She loved to read and enjoyed her family, especially her grandkids. Mrs. Melvin was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by two children, Eddie Melvin and wife Laura, West Plains, Mo., and Kerri Dalaviras, Buffalo, Mo.; four grandchildren, Evan Melvin, Madison Melvin, Abby Dalaviras and Thomas Dalaviras; two brothers, Richard Chase, Ogden, Utah, and Alan Chase and wife Sandy, Scottsdale, Ariz.; one sister, Patricia Sittig, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
