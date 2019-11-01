The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, including Alley Springs State Park, during its meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 in the Bennett Springs Conference Room at the Department of Natural Resources Conference Center, 1730 E. Elm St., Jefferson City.
Alley Springs State Park Historic District on Highway 106 at the Jacks Fork River near Eminence in Shannon County, is one of six sites nominated. The council notes it was nominated for consultation purposes.
Other sites nominated are Trinity Lutheran Church Historical District in Russellville, Cole County; Charles Francis Adams Jr. Building and Kansas City Armory in Kansas City; and Standard Stamping Company Factory and the United Railways Spring Avenue Substation and Trouble Station in St. Louis.
The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens with an interest in historic preservation. The council is appointed by the governor and works with the Department of Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri.
The council meets periodically to review Missouri property nominations to the National Register, the nation’s honor roll of historic properties. Approved nominations are forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., for final approval.
More information, including completed applications for each of the nomination, is available online at dnr.mo.gov/shpo/moachp-agenda.
