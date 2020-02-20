Christine Newman Steele, a longtime resident of Willow Springs, Mo., passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2020, while at Willow Care Nursing Home. She was born July 12, 1926, to M. J. and Christine (Compare) Newman in Shamokin, Pa., and was 93 years old.
Christine graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy for Girls in Little Rock, Ark., in 1944. She went on to study at the University of Texas Medical School where she graduated as an X-ray technician in 1946.
She married Harry B. Steele, Jr. in 1946 and to this union six children were born. At the time of their marriage they lived in Rolla, Mo., where Harry was attending college. They lived in West Plains and Mtn. Grove before settling down in Willow Springs.
She enjoyed painting in her free time as well as going fishing with Harry. In 1962, she became the city librarian at the Willow Springs Public Library where she worked for 26 years.
Christine was very active in community affairs and received the “Woman of the Year” honor from the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce in 1975 and again in 1989. She also served on the Willow Springs Arts Council Board, the Willow Springs Country Club Board of Directors, the Salvation Army Board of Directors and the Willow Springs Public Library Board of Directors.
She was a past president of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and a member of Hometown Pride. She was also a member of the Tuesday Study Club for 60 years. She was a faithful member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for more than 60 years. She will be dearly missed by her family, her many friends and all who loved her.
Christine is preceded in death by her husband Harry Steele Jr. and four sons Harry Steele III, David Steele, Patrick Steele and Tom Steele.
She is survived by her son Steve Steele and his wife Sandra of Springfield, Mo.; her daughter Margaret Susan Hickerson and her husband Dan of Kennan, Wisc.; her grandchildren Samantha, Jason, Jennifer, Mary, Shannon, Christopher, Daniel, Amanda, Tracy and Wilbur. Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren further survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Christine’s memory be made to the Willow Springs Public Library and may be left at the funeral home.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willow Springs with Father Sherman Wall officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Willow Springs City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Willow Funeral Home LLC. Online condolences may be left at www.willowspringsfuneralhome.com.
