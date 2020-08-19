The Missouri POST Commission and the Department of Public Safety invite Missourians to participate in a survey launched Tuesday on the subject of law enforcement training and discipline in the state.
The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and DPS are interested in gaining feedback from both the public and law enforcement officers as they review current training curriculum and the state’s disciplinary process. The public may comment through Aug. 26 online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LETraining_Public.
The POST Commission will review and discuss comments and information received from the public during two open listening sessions to be conducted virtually after the survey is concluded. The listening sessions will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
A telephone number for public participants in the sessions will be provided on the POST Program website, dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/post, after comments have been received. Additional comments from the public may be offered by email during the two sessions. An email address will be provided while they are ongoing.
Established by state statute, the POST Commission is responsible for the curriculum for law enforcement officer basic training and continuing education in Missouri. More information about the commission, Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program and the disciplinary complaint process is available on the POST program webpage.
In Missouri, law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours of continuing law enforcement education each year to maintain their peace officer licenses: two hours in legal studies, two in technical studies, two in interpersonal perspectives, two in skill development involving firearms, six hours of electives in any of those core curriculum areas and an hour of racial profiling awareness training.
