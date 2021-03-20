“I just want to be treated fairly and my rights to address my elected officials upheld,” West Plains Finance Director Todd Harman told the the Quill Friday afternoon.
Harman says that on Monday, he was told by City Administrator Tom Stehn that his employment with the city of West Plains would be terminated effective March 23.
“I still haven’t been sent any acceptable reason why I’m being let go, and my request to address the city council — who are the only ones who can vote to fire me — in regard to why I’m being let go has been denied,” said Harman. He added that he sent another formal request to the city clerk’s office Friday, an hour before the deadline to ask to speak to the council.
According to West Plains City Code, that deadline is noon the Friday before a scheduled council meeting, though the form Harman filled out indicates an out-of-date deadline of before noon the Wednesday prior.
Harman provided a letter to the Quill on Friday, which he said he delivered to Stehn and each member of the West Plains City Council the same day. The letter contains a timeline of events starting on Feb. 23, when Harman said he was first notified by Stehn he was being placed on a three-day unpaid suspension.
That is the first written employee performance documentation Harman said he has been aware of since he was hired as city finance director in December 2018.
“I have never even received an employee performance review during my time with the city,” said Harman. “I assumed that if there was no need for one, I was doing everything right.”
In his letter, Harman explains that on March 8, he was informed by Stehn that his leave had been extended to March 15. When he asked Stehn why, Harman said, Stehn answered, “I just need more time to review the whole situation.”
On March 10, after receiving a tip from a reader, the Quill called Stehn for clarification regarding Harman’s suspension. Stehn said it was an “internal personnel matter” and he could not comment on it.
Five days later, on Monday, Harman said Stehn presented him with a “Notice of Remedial Action” which recommended Harman’s termination effective March 23. Harman then asked for the vote on his employment to be held in open, public session, to which Stehn answered the matter would be addressed in closed session, according to Harman’s timeline.
The same day, Harman said, he asked permission to speak in front of city council and was told by Human Resources Director Sherri Cromer that he could not because he is a city employee. A day later, Harman said, he received notification from Stehn that, “In discussion with the mayor and city attorney, your request to speak to council in open forum is denied as you are a current employee and/or a former employee.”
“According to the West Plains City Code, I do have a right to speak to my elected officials,” Harman said. “I live in city limits, I pay taxes, I vote, I have a right to speak to them and let them look me in the eye and have them tell me why they are firing me.”
He continued, “I have my character and personal ethics. I don’t want that to be diminished.”
He pointed out that, in April, his contract is up for renewal anyway.
“If they didn’t want me to stay on and voted in April to go in a different direction, I would have been fine with that,” Harman said. “But, to let me sit here a month without pay, without giving me an adequate reason, it’s just not right.”
He said he received a four-page recommendation on why he would be let go from Stehn, and though Harman did not disclose them, he said he personally believes they do not warrant him being let go.
Harman says he has written a 47-page document to state his case for the city council members to review.
Since the last regular city council meeting held Feb. 22, there have been three special closed sessions of the city council. They were held March 2, 11 and 16; of the three, the Quill was only notified of the March 2 meeting.
According to Missouri Sunshine Law, public meetings, including closed meetings, must be given 24-hour public notices, unless in case of emergency.
City Clerk Mallory Snodgras said the public notices for the March 11 and 16 meetings were issued by hanging the agendas on the doors of the West Plains Civic Center and the Historic Post Office, where the meetings were held, respectively.
According to Snodgras, no official vote was taken during those meetings. Sunshine Law provides that minutes of closed sessions need not be made public unless a vote is made determining a final outcome.
Harman said he will be attending the West Plains City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, though he is not listed as a guest to speak on the agenda that was posted Thursday.
After receiving Harman’s letter, the Quill attempted to contact multiple city officials by phone and email, but only Snodgras could be reached for comment, at which time she addressed the questions about the closed sessions.
Before going to press, the Quill called Mayor Jack Pahlmann directly, but his cell phone went straight to voicemail. The Quill then called city hall to ask for Stehn. Upon learning Stehn was out of the office, the Quill requested a return call and sent an email to Stehn; no reply has yet been received. Emails were also sent to Community Services Director Todd Shanks and Snodgras. Shanks’ email sent an auto-reply indicating he was out of the office.
Stehn and Pahlmann have both announced their intentions to retire from positions at the end of April, nearly a month after an election will be held April 6 for an open council seat. That seat is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff, who is up for reelection. Once the mayor’s seat is vacant, the sitting mayor pro tem, who is appointed by the city council after the municipal election, will take on the mayor’s role.
The city council agenda and minutes from previous meetings can be found on the city’s website at www.westplains.net/city-council-meeting-agenda.
