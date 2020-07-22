At the recommendation of the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and National Night Out national coordinators, the city of West Plains' participation in National Night Out will be postponed until Oct. 6, police officials announced.
The event, originally planned for Aug. 4, is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing increase in the number of cases across the nation.
"We will have more updated information when it is available but, again, due to COVID-19, the West Plains National Night Out is being postponed until Tuesday, October 6, 2020," said Public Information Officer John Murrell. "The safety of our community is of the utmost importance, so we will follow their recommendations."
For questions or concerns, contact Murrell at 256-2244 or by email at j.murrell@westplains.net
