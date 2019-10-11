DONATIONS
“Old Bones” by Preston, presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share our Favorite Author program.
“Death by Café Mocha” by Erickson, presented by Rachel Bradley as part of the Share our Favorite Author program.
“Cold Way Home” by Keller and “Better Man” by Penny, presented by Beth Lynch as part of the Share our Favorite Author program.
“Vendetta in Death” by Robb, presented by Marcy Weinbeck as part of the Share our Favorite Author program.
“At Death’s Door” by Kenyon, presented by Autumn Cash as part of the Share our Favorite Author program.
“Death in Focus” by Perry, presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share our Favorite Author program.
HONORS
“Sparky by Offill” given in honor of Mina Jane Braun’s first birthday, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
“Nerd A-Z” by NatGeo given in honor of Jeff “Nerd Boy” Collins, presented by Jenifer Collins.
MEMORIALS
“Nothing Ventured” by Archer and “Last Train” to London by Clayton given in memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
“Turn Around Time” by Guterson given in memory of Marjorie L. McKenzie, presented by her daughter, Jenifer Collins.
“By the Shores of Silver Lake” by Wilder, “Hiking Day” by Rockwell, “Kylie Jean Art Queen” by Peschke and “Someone New” by Twiss given in memory of Kathryn “Kat” Vonallmen, presented by Deborah Penn.
