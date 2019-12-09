Ronald L. “Ron” Cornelius was born Sept. 30, 1944 in Denver, Colo., and passed at his home on Nov. 27, 2019. Ron was a 1962 graduate of Thayer H.S. In 1994, he earned his B.S. in business at SMSU in Springfield, Mo.
He was also veteran of the U.S. Army and a Christian. Ron was an active member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church where he most recently served as treasurer but was proud to be known by the children as ‘chicken man’ on meal days. Similar to his parents Ron was civic minded and served many roles in the community earning Thayer’s Citizen of the Year Award in 2005.
Because of his outgoing, positive personality, Ron had three tremendously successful careers. He managed the family business, Thayer Gas, worked in the hearing aid business and enjoyed numerous years in real estate, which he found to be tremendously rewarding. He felt as though he helped countless families "find the home of their dreams."
Ron was a lover of life and all it had to offer. He loved music and muscle cars of all kinds, most notably rock and roll and MOPAR topping this list. Ron is best known for his relentless work ethic, devoted family love and perpetual positive attitude regardless of any situation at hand. Ron didn’t mind growing older he just refused to grow up. Perpetually young at heart Ron will be missed by many.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Hervel and Mildred (Keeton) Cornelius and older brother Coy Cornelius.
Ron is survived by his wife Judith L. “Judy” (Evans) Cornelius; siblings Patti Floyd husband Eddie, John Cornelius wife Lori andBonni Funk husband Mike; sister-in-law Billie Romine; children Solomon Cornelius partner Kimmy Conder, Miriam Cornelius, Bobby Bair, Shawnie Lowther husband Tracy, Aaron Cornelius wife Terry, Joshua Cornelius partner Janett Gross, Charity Cornelius and Faith Cornelius; special niece Heather Romine-Sathyamoorthy and family; grandchildren Chris Cornelius partner Fawn Wade, Zachariah Kojdecki, Matt Kojdecki wife Hollie, Talon Lawrence wife Jade, Casey Cornelius, Lauren Mahin husband Jacob, Tayrn Cornelius, Madeline Simer, Evan Simer, Lucas Bair, Logan Lowther, Dylon Holt, Allen Holt, Alyssa Bair, Aleghan Holt, Eric Simer, Isaac Simer, Ashlynn Holt, Josh Cornelius Jr. and Ariel Nicole Cornelius; great-grandchildren Zella Mahin, Harper Kojdecki, Delta Rose Kojdecki, and Colby, Conner and Corbyn Reed. Also included is an overwhelming amount of family and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home in Thayer, Mo.
