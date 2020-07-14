A man awaiting trial on 19 misdemeanor charges of violation of a protection order and two felony charges of domestic assault related to incidents that allegedly happened in 2019 is now charged with another count of violation of an order of protection, and a count each of second-degree property damage, second-degree assault and armed criminal action, and violation of a protection order for an adult, second offense. The latter three charges are felonies.
A warrant has been issued for Justin E. Stiner, 30, no permanent address, with a bond of $5,000, according to court documents.
The first of three incidents that led to the filing of charges reportedly happened at about 11 p.m. July 5, when West Plains Police Officer Paul Bradshaw was dispatched to a parking lot at the corner of Alaska Street and Seventh Street to investigate a disturbance.
Bradshaw said he spoke to a woman who has an order of protection against Stiner and stated Stiner came within 300 feet of her, violating the order, and also came onto the premises of Ozarks Medical Center, where the parking lot is located.
Bradshaw said he also spoke to a man at the scene who said Stiner had assaulted him by hitting him on the hand with a tire thumper, a term used to describe a short wooden bat about 18 inches long sometimes used to “thump” a tire to check pressure but also sometimes used as a weapon.
The man also reported Stiner damaged about $450 worth of his property. That incident resulted in the filing of assault and property damage charges.
The next day, Cpl. Wes Stuart reported he was called to a home on Jackson Street and told by the same woman who filed the complaint the night before that Stiner had come to her home, repeatedly knocking on her door, ringing on her doorbell and yelling at her to come outside.
Stiner was allegedly upset that he had not received any of the couple’s tax return, according to the woman who filed the report.
On July 7, the day after that incident, Officer Brad Jones responded to the same address and took a report that Stiner had come there shortly after the homeowner arrived that morning and knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, telling her he needed to be let in so he could take a shower and wash some clothes.
She reportedly told Stuart that, after she refused to answer the door, Stiner punched a window to the right of the door, causing it to break. Stiner then left the scene, according to the victim.
