Howell County Health Department officials reported Monday they received notification that a Wright County resident recently confirmed to have COVID-19 was at the Ozarks Regional Stockyard from noon to 2 p.m. July 1.
Others present at that location and time are said to be at low risk for contracting the respiratory disease, but should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should contact their health care provider regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others, said officials.
•
Wright County Health Department officials report 12 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed since Thursday.
Seven cases were announced Thursday, three announced Saturday and two on Sunday.
Public risks identified include the following times, dates and locations: June 25, Norwood High School baccalaureate; 4 to 4:30 p.m. June 26, Mtn. Grove Walmart, no mask; 6 to 8:45 p.m. June 26, Norwood High School graduation, no mask; 10 a.m.. to noon June 28, Union Grove Church, no mask; 2 to 4 p.m. June 28, Mtn. Grove Walmart, no mask; noon to 1:30 p.m. June 29, Mtn. Grove Walmart, no mask; and June 28, Celebration of Unity in Hartville, no mask.
All cases are said to be isolating at home. Contacts to the new cases have been identified and investigations are ongoing, said officials.
The total number of cases confirmed in Wright County now stands at 28, with 14 out of isolation.
•
Officials with the Texas County Health Department announced three new cases of coronavirus infection Thursday, bringing that county's total to eight. In addition officials in that county announced they will no longer issue a release for each confirmed positive test, instead updating weekly on Mondays.
Officials said they will also no longer issue dates, times and locations of exposure unless a particular situation or large outbreak requires additional notifications.
"Why? Because COVID-19 can be confirmed to be widespread in the area, basically throughout the entire United States," officials said in a statement Friday. "As Missouri continues to reopen, we all must assume that everywhere there is interaction with others has some potential low exposure.
Of the three newest cases in that county, one was a close contact of a positive identified in Greene County, one is linked to a Webster County outbreak and the third has been classified as community spread, which means the source of infection is unknown, said officials.
Plans are in the works to host a drive-through community testing clinic later in July with medical partners, said officials. Details will be announced when they are confirmed.
•
Oregon County Health Department officials are also announcing an eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Saturday; that patient currently isolated at home.
No risks to the public have been identified within Oregon County, they added.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 23,856
5,000-7,500: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Clay, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan.
50-99: Adair, Andrew, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Gentry, Lafayette, Mississippi, Moniteau, Taney, Warren.
25-49: Barton, Christian, Clinton, Howell, Laclede, Lawrence, Marion, New Madrid, Phelps, Pike, Ray, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Linn, Livingston, Miller, Montgomery, Morgan, Nodaway, Polk, Ralls, Randolph, Ripley, Scotland, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Stone.
Deaths: 1,028.
No cases reported: Hickory.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 23,814
1,000-4,999: Benton, Lincoln, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lee, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
100-499: Carroll, Chicot, Cleburne, Craighead, Crawford, Garland, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Phillips, Pope, Saline, Union.
50-99: Ashley, Bradley, Clark, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Hempstead, Independence, Logan, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, White.
25-49: Arkansas, Boone, Cleveland, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Little River, Perry, Van Buren.
10-24: Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Ouachita, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone.
Deaths: 287.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
