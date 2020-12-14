Area children, along with their teachers and parents, are reminded that letters to Santa Claus are due to the West Plains Daily Quill by 5 p.m. today.
Letters will be published in a special section in the Dec. 22 edition of the Quill.
They may be submitted by emailing news@wpdailyquill.net or dropping them by the Quill office at 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
They may also be mailed to the Quill at P.O. Box 110, West Plains, MO 65775.
