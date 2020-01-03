Philip William Cathcart, 82, Willow Springs. Died at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- OMC welcomes Dorothy Rose Yarber, first baby born in 2020
- Third suspect arrested in connection with Heritage Tractor UTV thefts
- Dad reports rape of teen daughter; 19-year-old suspect indicted on multiple counts
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Natural State Jackpot' game
- Saturday storm takes out trees in Lanton
- Google, Facebook child porn alerts lead to Cabool man’s arrest
- Body found in submerged truck ID'd as missing man
- Vehicles reported stolen from W.P., Shannon County allegedly linked to same person
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Natural State Jackpot' game
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.