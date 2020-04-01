The list of area school districts that have extended closures based on the recommendations of health department officials has expanded.
Keeping schools closed follows stricter measures taken Friday in West Plains after a stay-at-home order was approved by West Plains City Council members and the proclamation of a civil emergency in response to COVID-19.
In addition to West Plains, five surrounding rural schools — Junction Hill, Richards, Fairview, Howell Valley and Glenwood will remain closed through April 24. Ozarks Christian Academy in West Plains will also remain closed.
Willow Springs and Mtn. View-Birch Tree in Howell County; Thayer, Koshkonong, Alton and Couch in Oregon County; and Bakersfield, Gainesville, Dora and Lutie in Ozark County will also stay closed for the same time frame.
“These districts understand that this is a very uncertain time for everyone, but the public can be certain of one thing: Districts are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of students, staff and their families,” said West Plains R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras.
Extracurricular activities and activities including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events are also canceled.
West Plains High School has rescheduled both prom and graduation events, said West Plains High School Principal Jack Randolph in an email to parents and students sent out Wednesday. Noting that both dates are “very special,” he said prom will be eld from 8 to 11 p.m. June 5 and graduation at 7 p.m. June 6, both at the West Plains Civic Center.
“These districts recognize that this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure,” Snodgras added.
Additional public safety measures and modifications may be instituted in the future. In the meantime, Snodgras emphasized, families play an important role in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All are encouraged to continue to follow the guidance of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
