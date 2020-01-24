West Plains High School will host a 2020-2021 scheduling night beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria.
Students who will be sophomores, juniors and seniors next school year will have the opportunity during Tuesday’s event to meet with teachers, the counseling department and administration. They will also be able to discuss post-high school graduation goals with math, science, social studies and language arts teachers.
For current freshmen who will be entering their sophomore year, the event begins at 5:30 p.m. For all other students, it will start at 6:30 p.m.
Physical education, fine arts, practical arts and Project Lead the Way departments will also be available.
Course selections can be made in the library through Infinite Campus.
A Missouri State University-West Plains representative will be available to answer any questions about dual credit courses.
